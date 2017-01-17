Illinois schools are boosting recruitment for substitute teachers

Faced with a shortage of substitute teachers, school districts in Illinois are increasing their recruitment efforts and getting a boost from a new law that’s set to take effect next year. The State Journal-Register reports that the law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner earlier this month reduces fees for interested applicants by $50 and removes the requirement of passing a test of basic skills. About 20 people interested in substitute teaching attended a meeting held by the Ball-Chatham School District on Wednesday. Chatham Elementary School principal Kim Sepich says finding substitutes has been a daily challenge this school year. She says she organized the event to educate potential substitutes about the qualifications of the job and relieve anxieties they might have