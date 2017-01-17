Meat-processing plant faces $70K penalty for Clean Water Act violations

Southeast Missourian

In a ruling last month a meat-processing plant faces a $70,000 penalty to the state of Missouri if it does not correct problems related to wastewater management. Fruitland American Meat LLC also must create and implement a plan to remove existing wastewater and overhaul its system. A lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster on Apr. 13, 2015, alleged Fruitland American Meat allowed untreated wastewater from animal waste and byproducts treatment to illegally flow into Cane Creek in Cape Girardeau County, violating Missouri’s Clean Water Act. According to court documents, on three occasions beginning in January 2014, the company allowed waste to escape its wastewater treatment system and in March 2015 intentionally pumped waste into a tributary leading to Cane Creek. Court document say that if the company complies with the consent judgment, $55,000 of the civil penalty will be suspended. The plant also will pay for the investigation, response costs, expenses and natural-resource damages the state incurred as a result of events described in the original lawsuit. The Department of Natural Resources will oversee and approve all measures and will hold a hearing to determine whether conditions have been met. An employee at Fruitland American Meat said the owner declined to comment to the SE Missourian.