New Strip Mall to Bring Jobs and Tax Dollars to Marion, IL

A strip mall is slated to pop up in an area called ‘The Hill’ in Marion. A few more months of construction on the $3 million outdoor mall will open 8 stores. Confirmed businesses include Kay Jewelers and Starbucks with a drive through lane. Developer Srini Gundala says spaces are booking fast, and it’s nearly full. He says more businesses are migrating toward outdoor malls, because they get more publicity. The strip is slated to open in mid-Spring. Gundala has also developed a high end liquor store and restaurant Bombay Olive, and Sunshine Gardens in Marion.