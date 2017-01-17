Parks and Rec Hosts: 9th Annual Father Daughter Dance

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting their 9th Annual Father Daughter Dance on Saturday, February 18th from 6 to 9 PM at the Osage Center. Parks and Recreation coordinator Kathy Dennis says the theme this year is under the sea.

Tickets are $25 per couple and $8 for each additional daughter. After February 12th, couple tickets will rise to $30, and tickets bought on the day of will be $35 per couple. You can buy tickets at the AC Brase Arena or at the Osage Center. For more information call 573-339-6340.