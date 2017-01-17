Pictsweet Recalls Breaded Okra Products

The frozen vegetable company, Pictsweet Farms is recalling 12 ounce Breaded Okra products due to possible glass fragments contained in the food. This impacts the brand’s Breaded Okra bags with a used-by date of November 3rd, 2018. These were sold at retail stores across the country, but no other Pictsweet products have been impacted. The Food and Drug Administration advises you to throw these recalled products out, or refund them at the store of purchase. If you have questions, call Pictsweet at 1-800-527-0986.

Recalled Numbers:

3086B C

3086B D

3086B E

3086B F

3086B G