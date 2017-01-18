A death investigation is underway in Dunklin County

Authorities have begun an investigation in Dunklin County after a body was found floating in Combs Lake. Sheriff Bob Holder says 49-year old Antonio Owens, of Memphis, was found January 12th after being listed as a missing person from Tennessee. Investigators found a white 2016 Ford Focus in Combs Lake on Jan. 17. The vehicle was reportedly stolen from West Memphis and was believed to be driven by Owens. Holder say an autopsy was conducted on Jan. 6 but results will not be released until a toxicology report is done. The investigation is being handled by the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.