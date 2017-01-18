A Masked gunmen haS fatally shot a 15-year-old St. Louis girl

St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl. Two masked gunmen with assault rifles fired at the girl as she sat in a car Tuesday night. A St. Louis Public Schools spokesman on Wednesday identified the girl as Toni Stevenson, who was a sophomore at Northwest Academy of Law High School, a city magnet school that focuses on preparing students for careers in law and law enforcement. She was on her way home from a high school basketball game at the time of the shooting. Police say Stevenson was shot multiple times and was not conscious or breathing by the time officers arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not disclosed a possible motive. No arrests have been made.