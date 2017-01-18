Community members in Carbondale have begun to gather signatures to petition against a possible zoning change that could have a ripple effect across the city.

The Elks club in Carbondale has petitioned to takeover a church property, but some people fear neighborhoods nearby would suffer with the quiet, rural atmosphere being diminished. The Elks had originally requested rezoning but that was voted down by the planning commission. Wednesday the group reviewed a new request to change the actual city code, to allow for special use permits to be granted in all low density residential areas. These would give the city more control in determining conditions of those special uses, rather than rezoning an area for any commercial use. More than 100 signatures now fill a petition to stop the proposed change. One main concern is that the Elks would bring their liquor license to the church building which is just across the street from Carbondale High School. The Carbondale Planning Commission will review the request and hear from community members on both sides.