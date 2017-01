Deer hunting in Missouri came to an end on January 15th, along with the close of archery season. Statewide News Services Coordinator for the Missouri Department of Conservation, Joe Jerek tells KZIM KSIM this past season was the first they began allowing crossbows as a legal method during archery turkey season.

He also reports the total harvest for deer over the 2016-2017 season, which was 263,832.