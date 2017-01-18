Win big with your team this season!

Join us at Wings Etc. in Cape and Jackson for the Big Game Viewing Party on February 5th!

River Eagle Distributing is giving away a Bud Light Football Recliner – plus, JSE Surplus is throwing in a $100 Gift Card. You could win both at each Wings Etc. location!

Bud Light Football Recliner

from River Eagle Distributing

We’ll draw our winners (one for each location) at half time – so head out to Wings Etc. in Cape or Jackson the night of the Big Game for your chance to win.

Don’t miss the Big Game Viewing Party, along with your chance to take home the Bud Light Football Recliner and a $100 Gift Card – with River Eagle Distributing, JSE Surplus, Wings Etc. and KZIM KSIM!