A bus carrying Marion High School students was vandalized in DC

A bus carrying a group of students from Marion was attacked by protesters in Washington, D.C. Kyle Childers Told WSIL TV that he was chaperoning a group of students from Marion High School who were in the nation’s capital for the inauguration. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of protesters lined the streets in Washington, D.C. to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Childers says when the students headed back to their hotel Saturday, they ran into a group of protesters looking for trouble. They started spray painting and spitting on the bus. He says it was kind of a scary because he started getting the impression that maybe they were going to tip them over. Six students with Marion High School History Honors and students from two other schools filled the charter bus. Protestors threw things and hit the windows. The group is safe now and Childers says the attack wouldn’t affect the rest of their trip. Childers says they were counter-productive to the cause. How you present yourself is very important and violent acts don’t benefit anyone when maybe 90 percent of those in attendance had a wonderful reason to be there.