A Mizzou professor is helping to invent a temp-regulating mug

A University of Missouri professor hopes his invention of a new mug that maintains the coffee’s temperature longer percolates into hot sales. The Columbia Missourian reports that Columbia professor Hongbin “Bill” Ma’s company, ThermAvant International, and the university have a patent pending for what’s called the Lexo mug. It’s made of stainless steel walls and uses vacuum insulation. But the unique bio-based material inside reduces the coffee’s initial temperatures to a comfortable drinking level within minutes and maintains that temperature longer. The company has sold more than 600 of the 10-ounce mugs, which Ma says should last 20 to 30 years.