Domestic-assault suspect accused of kicking two sheriff’s deputies

A Cape Girardeau woman kicked two Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies after she was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic assault. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 35-year old Tabitha Ann Statler with third-degree felony assault on a special victim, felony third-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Her bond was set at $6,000 cash or surety, with the conditions Statler wear a monitoring device, not possess or consume intoxicating beverages, enter an establishment that sells alcohol and stay at least 1,000 feet away from the victim in the case. A probable-cause statement filed by Deputy Maranda Meyer says she met the victim in front of a trailer Wednesday night in the 200 block of Parkwood Avenue. The victim said Statler had threatened to commit suicide with a box cutter but was heavily intoxicated and was leaving minor scratch marks on her skin. Statler hit the victim in the head several times. Meyer placed Stater in handcuffs when she attempted to knock her down. At the booking area, Statler issued a vague threat and kicked Meyer in the left thigh. Another deputy was kicked him in the face.