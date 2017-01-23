Kennett police have a man in custody following a chase…

A Kennett man was arrested Thursday night around 10-30 after a police chase that ended with a crash. The Kennett Police Department says the chase began when an officer reported seeing a traffic violation on Washington Street. The driver reportedly failed to stop, leading to a short pursuit that ended with a crash on Compress Road. Oscar Lee Hill was taken to the Dunklin County Jail and was held on two Dunklin County warrants after being arrested for felony resisting arrest and first degree assault on a law enforcement officer.