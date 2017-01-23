Pirates to be proud of were announced at Perryville Elementary School…

On January 9, 2017 a ceremony was held to honor the students awarded “pirates to be proud of” from November and December 2016. This award is earned by being respectful, responsible and ready to learn.

Kindergarten Pirates to Be Proud of (front from left) Kayson Waller, Lucas Buchheit, Ryan Hannon, Kai Dehlin and Hayden Rauh. Back- Avah Davis, Eva Tarrillion and Tayla Hileman. Not Pictured are Brithany Martinez Chavez and Lilly Wengert

First Grade Pirates to be Proud of (front from left) James Kleinschmidt, Brayden Amberger and Anthony Ellis. Back- Jersi Geile, Abby Bridges, Lillee Gaulding and Allyson Doran. Not pictured are Italy Stanley, Anthony Del Rosario and Landon Deere.

2nd Grade Pirates to be Proud of (front from left) Dewey Ragsdale, Justen Geile, Grant Wolk and Serenity Cook. Back- Emma Grein, Kendra Bourbon, Emma Blechle, Clarissa Sanders. Not pictured are Molly Hunt and John Turner.

3rd Grade Pirates to Be Proud of (front from left) Ben Huber, Sohei Yamazaki, Paxton Meyer and Ethan Timmer. Back- Navaeh Parker, Khloe Simmons, Abby Meyer, Chloe Cox and Casey Call. Payton Coalson is not pictured.

4th Grade Pirates to Be Proud of (front from left) Jacob Casillas, Kaiden Morgan, Timothy Jackson and Brandon Stephens. Back- Allie Mcgee, Ashtyn Balsman, Maya Sanchez and Elise Lauck. Not pictured are Dominic Seiler and Landon Ewanchen.