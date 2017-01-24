A local group donates a chunk of money to help get K9 officers for the Cape Police…

The Cape Girardeau Regional Fraternal Order of Police has donated $1,000.00 to help the City Police Department acquire and maintain new K-9 Officers. FOP President Shaun Alsdorf tells KZIM KSIM he has a challenge for all of you listening…

Each K9 costs around 15-thousand dollars. The pay for the pups campaign continues as a way to replace current K-9’s Schupo and Reno who will age out very soon. Alsdorf tells KZIM KSIM our dogs service the city of Cape, as well as the County and surrounding areas. So it would be nice to grow this program…

Schupo and Reno are used for searches, demonstrations, tracking, drug detection and are a deterrent to crime. To donate or to meet the challenge go to the police station and write checks to the Pay the Pups Campaign. Your donation is tax deductible.