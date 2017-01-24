A small quake is reported at Perryville Monday…

The United States Geological Survey monitors the shifting of the Earth’s templates and reports on earthquakes no matter how small. A tiny temblor was recorded near Perryville Monday afternoon around 3:37. The 2.4 magnitude quake was about 10 miles south of Perryville, 17 miles northwest of Jackson and 27 miles northwest of Cape Girardeau. No damage is reported and only a few people felt the movement. This was a preliminary report from the USGS website.