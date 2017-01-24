An upcoming event will give you a rare treat and some insight to a local support agency…

Hammer, Nails, and Cocktails. Not just a fun rhyme – it’s a fun time with the Cape Area Habitat For Humanity! Executive Director Al Stoverink says Wednesday February 8th, you are invited to purchase a ticket to see the Vienna Boys Choir and meet local people who believe in giving people a chance at home ownership. There will be an open bar from 5 to 7pm at the River campus with heavy appetizers. He tells KZIM KSIM 3 families are ready to get started at build sites going on right now in cape…

The families have already met sweat equity requirements. 2 builds are going on now at 1118 Ranney and 1411 Clark streets. Tickets are 50$ per person or 75$ for a couple. Call 334-9728 or stop by the Re-Store on Rust Avenue behind Uhaul on South Kingshighway.