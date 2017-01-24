Cape school board OKs purchase of $128,000 radio system

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau School District will buy and implement new two-way radios for communication this year, having determined its current push-to-talk cellular devices to be quickly nearing obsolescence. The school board approved a motion during its monthly meeting Monday night that authorized the purchase of new radios and equipment from Dittronics Inc. of Benton for $127,983. Assistant superintendent Neil Glass said during the meeting, in addition to the aging of Verizon’s push-to-talk network, the money to fund that mode of communication likely will be gone in the near future. He said the purchase of radios will be considered an equipment expense covered by the $20 million bond issue passed in 2015. Glass said the new equipment will be portable as well as bus-mounted and will be compatible with other radio networks such as the one used by Jackson schools. The bus-mounted radios would be GPS-enabled to allow the district to find the bus if it breaks down or becomes lost. Glass said the radios represent a “15- to 20-year solution” — the savings derived from which potentially could repay the initial investment in as little as three years.