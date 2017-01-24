Owning chickens legally in Cape Girardeau is one step closer to becoming a reality after Monday’s city council meeting

After the city Council meeting Monday – Cape Girardeau may be ready to allow chickens within city limits. The measure has overwhelming support but another vote is required to move forward. City Council members voted in favor to continue the discussion to amend city ordinance. Red Star Revitalization Vice President Dan Presson spoke out in opposition to the measure saying chickens could be added nuisance in city limits. Supporters say the ordinance is written to make sure the chickens do not become a problem. The new ordinance outlines how many chickens each person can keep and where and how they must house them. Roosters would be prohibited. The measure will appear on the February 6 agenda for final consideration.