The Sikeston DPS needs your help identifying several alleged credit card thieves…

Detectives with Sikeston Department of Public Safety are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons suspected in the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card. Captain Jim McMillen tells KZIM KSIM the credit cards were stolen in a burglary from a rural Scott County home and used at the Sikeston Walmart on Jan. 19, 2017. All four suspects were together when the stolen credit cards were used…

If anyone recognizes any of these subjects they are urged to contact Detective John Blakely with Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711. All tips will remain confidential.