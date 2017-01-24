Two men charged in separate murder cases are set to appear in court this week, with a jury trial set to begin for one Monday

The Daily Dunklin Democrat is reporting that Glenn David Morgan will return to a Dunklin County courtroom Wednesday for a disposition hearing before his jury trial begins on Monday at 9 a.m. Morgan faces two counts of second degree murder following the death of Autumn Medley. Medley’s body was found by a county road near Gibson in September 2012. Morgan is accused of injecting Medley with a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl, which is said to have caused her death. Morgan also faces two felony drug charges in relation to the case. 35th Circuit Court Judge Robert Mayer will preside over the trial.

The man charged in the shooting death of Francisco Mendez Josue Rivera is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action following the Aug. 21 shooting. He appeared at the New Madrid County Courthouse for a return hearing before 34th Circuit Court Judge Fred Copeland. Rivera’s charges were filed in Dunklin County, but the case was moved to New Madrid County after a change of venue. Rivera was arrested in Memphis following a report of shots fired. Mendez was suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was later pronounced dead at the Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center. During their investigation at the scene, police identified Rivera as the suspect before he was found in Memphis.