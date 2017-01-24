What NFL Team Would You Move to Cape Girardeau?

As football playoffs continue and we get closer to the championship, we asked the team which NFL team would they move to Cape. Here’s what they had to say:

Faune Riggin

Host of the Morning News Watch

News and Program Director

Everyone knows my addiction to my Dallas COWBOYS. However I have ZERO desire to see them move ANYWHERE! I don’t think Cape could support a team if we had to economically speaking but hypothetically – I would love to see an expansion team. The Cape splashers! Or the Cape crushers. Or the Cape Cyclones. As long as the team color is blue and not red or orange. We get enough of that. If I HAD to pick a team in the league now I would choose the Browns as our high school teams could play better than they do. We could build the roster!

Rusty Hendricks

Sikeston Sports Broadcast Announcer

The NFL left a sour taste in my mouth once the St. Louis Rams left to LA. So I may need some time before another NFL team could step in and get my support. But if I had to pick a team, it would probably be the Arizona Cardinals. For one thing they used to play in St. Louis. They played for 28 years in the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. So I think because of that, older generations would have an easier time supporting them. We already have the St. Louis Baseball Cardinals. So fans could still wear Cardinal Red! Bottom line is if we had a local team to back, winning helps cure a lot of problems. Historically great teams like the Patriots, Steelers, Packers, and Cowboys are cemented where they are at. So I couldn’t even really imagine them relocating anywhere else. Give me a winning franchise and a top notch owner and I could get behind them.

Stephen K

Digital Manager & Webmaster

I lived in St. Louis as a kid and in my neighborhood we grew up on St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, St. Louis Blues Hockey, and St. Louis Cardinals Football. I would love to see the Cardinals return to Missouri, and there you have my choice.

