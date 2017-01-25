Man accused of waving gun during road-rage incident

Southeast Missourian

An apparent road-rage incident in Cape Girardeau County led a man to flash his gun. He is facing weapons charges. Graham Hoffman said Tuesday in court he did not see 29-year old Thomas E. Clemens III’s face — only the gun Clemens pointed inside his own vehicle. Judge Scott Thomsen ruled there was probable cause to continue after a preliminary hearing in Jackson. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Clemens with unlawful use of a weapon Nov. 10. He posted a $7,500 bond Nov. 14. Hoffman testified that Nov. 9, Clemens, pulled in front of him almost causing a crash. Hoffman flashed his brights at Clemens. Then Clemens held up a handgun. Hoffman called Cape Girardeau police who told him to follow Clemens so officers could identify Clemens’ vehicle. At Dunklin and Henderson streets in Cape Girardeau, Hoffman ID-d the truck with Florida tags. In court Clemens said he suffered an injury when he was riding a motorcycle and was hit by a minivan years earlier. Clemens had a therapy dog in his SUV on Nov. 9 and in the courtroom Tuesday.