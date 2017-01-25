Stepfather choked girl, 6, during homework argument, police say

Southeast Missourian

A stepfather choked a 6-year-old girl after an argument over her spelling homework. Police says the girl was having trouble with the word “color,” her stepfather responded to her attempts to sound out the word by picking her up by her throat and raising her off the ground. Perryville police arrested 27-year old Kevin Gilbert Rollet, of Perryville Thursday. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Rollet with second-degree domestic assault and child abuse. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety, with the condition Rollet abstain from contact with the victim or the victim’s mother. Officers met the victim’s mother Thursday in front of an apartment complex on Wichern Road. A probable cause statement says the mother struck Rollet in an attempt to get him to release the girl. The victim was taken to a hospital. Rollet kicked the victim’s chair out from under her as the mother asked him to stop yelling at her. The girl began screaming, and Rollet put his hand over her mouth. He picked up the child by the neck with both hands and squeezed. There was light bruising around the victim’s neck. Bain denied hurting the child.