Wednesday, January 25th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .A 31-year-old drug dealer in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, who got caught with drugs, because he put them in a popcorn box on National Popcorn Day.

The dealer had stored his stash of drugs in a popcorn box last Thursday, which coincidentally was National Popcorn Day.

It just so happened that two police officers saw the popcorn box and wished him a happy Popcorn Day.

That apparently freaked him out, thinking they knew what was in the popcorn box so he took off running.

They chased him down, found the drugs, and arrested him.

Police found $2,700 worth of drugs in his popcorn box.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

As far as we know, he apparently didn’t know it was National Popcorn Day.

AND THEN THERE’S …..Conrad Rudalavage, 49, a Philadelphia man who dreamt his wife was cheating on him, so he tried to kill her when she woke up.

It must have been a convincing dream, because Rudalavage attacked his wife and apparently said, “It ends here, I am going to kill you,” and then tried to strangle her.

She managed to get away, but he chased her and he attacked their 17-year-old daughter when she called 911.

Thankfully, they were both able to escape, and he was arrested for attempted homicide.

OR HOW ABOUT …..A chef at an Indian restaurant in Wales, who tossed chili powder in the face of a diner who criticized his food.

The victim, David Evans took his wife out to dinner at an Indian restaurant in Wales.

When the waiter asked how their food was, they said the meat was “tough and rubbery” so the chef came out to talk to them.

The chef apparently was rude and when the husband went into the kitchen for an apology the chef tossed chili powder in his eyes.

Evans was blinded and tried flushing his eyes out in the bathroom, but it didn’t help.

He eventually went to the hospital in an ambulance.

His doctors had to tape tiny tubes to his forehead that kept dripping some sort of solution into his eyes until he could see again.

Apparently he could have gone blind, and the chili powder also caused burns on his hands and chest.

The chef is facing assault charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..Marion Magnone, 77, who was arrested after she got upset because her husband was showing off a nude photo of his late ex-wife, so she threw food at him and hit him.

Florida Police say Magnone, her husband, and two others were chatting when her husband pulled out a nude photo of of his late ex-wife.

Magnone got angry and threw food at him in protest.

The food struck him with enough force to draw blood.

The police arrived and Magnone was arrested on domestic battery.