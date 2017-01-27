Cardwell police officer terminated following council vote

Daily Dunklin Democrat

The Cardwell City Council voted to terminate the employment of police officer Richard Lyell following a closed session meeting Monday night. City Clerk Melissa Herndon confirmed the move Wednesday, adding that the city will not comment on any issues surrounding the termination. She said the council had gathered for a special meeting to discuss issues with the city lagoon before the meeting went into closed session to ultimately discuss Lyell’s employment. Lyell served as Cardwell Police Chief from April 2015 before resigning in Sept. 2016. At that time, he was hired on as city police officer. Now, Cody Johnson is currently serving as the city’s sole police officer. The city’s next city council meeting is set for Thursday, Feb. 9.