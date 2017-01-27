John Paul Morris gets a record breaking bigmouth buffalo fish with a bow and arrow …

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reporting that John Paul Morris of Springfield became the most recent record-breaking fisherman in Missouri when he shot a bigmouth buffalo on a private pond in Henry County using a bow and arrow. The fish was captured Jan. 21 and weighed 57 pounds, 13 ounces. It measured at 39 inches with a girth of 32 ½ inches. Morris says they knew the fish was in that area but had no idea how huge it really was. The fish broke the previous alternative-method state record of 54 pounds taken on Pomme de Terre Lake in 2015. MDC staff verified the new record using a certified scale at Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw. Morris plans on mounting the fish on the wall. Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Bowfishing is considered an alternative method and consist of a bow or crossbow that shoots arrows attached to a string so that the fish can be retrieved after they’re pierced.