Cape Girardeau Police are testing body cameras, hoping to find a good fit for a possible future purchase…

Body cameras are a common discussion for police across the nation with police departments under the microscope for excessive force allegations. This is usually from one vantage point, on cell phone footage, and not reliable for getting the whole story of what happened. Cape Girardeau Police Sergeant Adam Glueck says it is a big decision to choose a piece of technology. He tells KZIM KSIM – they have purchased two cameras but have NOT made any decisions on equipping all squads and traffic divisions – they are only in the testing stages at this time…

Once a decision is made Glueck says they hope to add the purchase to the budget for next fiscal year. But this will include a massive amount of data storage capabilities, which can be expensive. Right now, the officers using the test cameras like the service they provide.