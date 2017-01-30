A Johnson County man has been charged after leading police on car chase…

WSIL TV is reporting that a Johnson County man has been arrested in Kentucky after leading officers on a car chase through three counties. 25-year old Karl Hyde, of Vienna, was arrested last Thursday night in Marshall County, Kentucky, and is accused of stealing a vehicle in Johnson County. Police say Hyde was driving that stolen vehicle when he eluded officers from Metropolis and McCracken County. During the chase Hyde hit a deputy’s vehicle causing major damage. He was finally stopped in Marshall County after another deputy rammed his vehicle. Hyde was arrested and charged with reckless driving, fleeing police, having stolen property and DUI.