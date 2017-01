The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Chaffee early on Monday morning. The USGS is responsible for logging all quakes no matter the size in America. The temblor cited in the preliminary report on their website happened around 3:12 a.m. about 15.4 miles south, southwest of Jackson and 16.8 miles west, southwest of Cape Girardeau. It had a recorded depth of 14 kilometers.