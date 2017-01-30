Monday, January 30th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Garrett Norris, 20, a New Hampshire Burger King employee, who accidentally included pot with an order for a cop.

Norris, who also goes by the name “Nasty Boy,” had a code phrase, “fries extra crispy,” which meant his customer wanted some pot with their order.

The customer would pay him some extra cash, and Nasty Boy would give them a side of weed with their food.

His operation ended when a police officer, who actually likes his “fries extra crispy,” got a side order of marijuana with his order.

Norris was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

We’re not sure if he was fired.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Justin A. Colbert, 23, a Lincoln, Nebraska man who was arrested after he faxed a fake court memo to get his friend out of prison.

The Prison Clerk realized it was a fake memo because the courts were closed that day, and the fax contained an email and phone number that didn’t belong to County Court.

The police investigated and traced it back to Colbert, who had served time with the person that was already behind bars.

Colbert faces up to six months jail time and a $1,000 fine.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A burglar in Pine Township, Indiana, who tried to break into a Dollar General store, but he couldn’t, so he stole 25 bags of ice from the ice chest outside instead.

Police are still on the lookout for the hapless thief, who apparently tried to gain entry into the store.

He failed, and apparently didn’t want to go home empty-handed, so he grabbed 25 7-pound bags of ice from an outside cooler, despite the fact the temperatures were in the 20s.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A young migrant worker from China, who decided to ride his bike about 1,000 miles to his hometown for the Chinese New Year, but ended up going about 300 miles in the wrong direction.

The man had set off in December and was low on funds.

He was determined to make it home in time for the New Year, so he chose to cycle home.

The unnamed man apparently could not read maps, and had to rely on others for directions.

Police noticed him biking on a road for trucks and cars and stopped him.

After discovering his mistake, both police and people working at the toll station he was stopped at contributed to his ticket home.