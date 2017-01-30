The Fulton County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who fled the county courthouse where he was found guilty in a trial Friday afternoon

WPSD TV is reporting that 39-year-old Monyal Smith was found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges Friday. But, while the jury was deliberating, he left the courtroom. Smith is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. Deputies say he is from the Hickman area, but has lived in surrounding areas as well. Deputies say if you have any information about where Smith is or about anyone who may have helped him leave the courthouse, call 911 or Fulton County Dispatch at 270-236-3015.