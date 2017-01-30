There was a shooting over the weekend in Carbondale. No suspects…

Carbondale police are investigating a shooting over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 3:17 police responded to the 500 block of South Ash Street. They found one person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police are not giving the name of the victim and says the suspects may be people he knows. He was taken to a Carbondale hospital for treatment but police says he is no longer cooperating with the investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).