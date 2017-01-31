A piece of equipment integral to working a fire is past its age of expiration at the Cape Girardeau Fire Department

Fire departments SE Missouri are in desperate need of new air packs. Since all monies from the fire tax passed by voters went into the purchase of apparatus and building projects, Fire Chief Rick Ennis says they are hoping to secure a FEMA grant for more than 50 self-contained breathing apparatus units or air packs. The equipment is 11 years old, should be replaced after 10 years. He tells KZIM KSIM they were denied last year but have submitted again as a regional necessity hoping for a different outcome…

Ennis says in all they are seeking a grant to cover 90 percent of the more than $1.3 million cost to purchase 157 air packs. He added they would to replace face masks every five years. The air packs cost $8,800 each.