A prime opportunity to see our nation’s official bird is right here in Missouri…

The American Bald Eagle is a majestic bird that prefers cold weather. Education Consultant with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Pat Holloway says you have a prime opportunity to check them out at the Eagle Days event at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge this Saturday from 9am to 4pm. She says the 25,000 acres are home to many bald eagles and they will have trained staff on site to help you identify them. She tells KZIM KSIM Mingo has had a great impact on increasing the eagle population…

You can check out a live eagle presentation at the visitor’s center at 10am plus many other activities. There is no registration required and it’s all free. Bring your binoculars! Mingo is about 15 miles off Highway 60, just north of Puxico. Maps are available at the center or online