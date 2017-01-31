Arkansas man accepts prison sentence

Standard Democrat

A man accused of robbery decided to forgo his jury trial accepting a prison sentence. 24-year old Devontae M. Rivers, of Blytheville, Ark., was sentenced to 15 years on a charge of first degree robbery to run concurrently with his current sentence. Judge Fred Copeland heard the case on a change of venue from Dunklin County. On Thursday Rivers decided to withdraw his guilty plea. A probable cause statement says that on March 22, 2011, Kennett Police a victim had invited two females to his residence when a man burst into the bedroom and put a gun to his head, demanding money. He took approximately $30 in cash from the victim and another $50 in coins as well as the victim’s cell phone. Before the man struck the victim several times on the head with a gun, dragged him outside, where he threatened to kill him. The victim went inside his residence, got his own firearm and fired several shots at the assailant’s car.