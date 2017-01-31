Blytheville police have made an arrest in the slaying of 38-year-old Bennie Holliman…

Commander Capt. Scott Adams of the Blytheville Criminal Investigations Division is confirming that around Noon Monday, a juvenile offender surrendered and was arraigned in Blytheville District Court on second degree murder charges. Blytheville police began a death investigation, after a local man suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed Sunday night at Cedar Grove Trailer Park, 901 South Division. At 7:40 p.m. Sunday police found Holliman lying on the ground with another individual attempting to render aid. He had an injury to his neck with severe bleeding. He later died at a medical facility. Holliman’s body was sent to the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office for official cause of death. The juvenile remains in custody.