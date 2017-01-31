Denver man accused of statutory rape of 12-year-old

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed an arrest warrant Friday for a Denver man for three counts of statutory rape dating to April 2013. Cape Girardeau police say 36-year old Brian M. Martin, remained at large Monday afternoon. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. A Dec. 28 probable-cause statement filed in the case by Detective Doug Hays says Cape Girardeau police on Oct. 26 received a DVD of a forensic interview of a 16-year-old from the Department of Youth Services. The girl said Martin had sex with her 10 to 15 times over a five-month period when she was 12 years old and Martin was 32. The victim said they had sex in three places in Cape Girardeau. Hays confirmed Martin resided in one of the houses mentioned by the victim during the time the offenses took place.