Driver fled from traffic stop, went wrong way on I-55

Cape Girardeau police arrested a man Saturday, four days after he drove away from a traffic stop and into oncoming traffic on Interstate 55. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 34-year old John James Clary, of Cape Girardeau with felony resisting arrest. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only. A probable-cause statement that after a check on Clary’s license plate on Jan. 24 police found he had an active arrest warrant for non-support. Clary was pulled over about 6 p.m. at a Mobil station at Sprigg Street and Highway 74. When asked to turn off his vehicle twice Clary said, “See ya” and sped away, driving over the south curb of the parking lot. Two officers joined the pursuit on Highway 74. They terminated the chase when Clary drove north into southbound traffic on I-55. Officers saved a video of the pursuit and entered it as evidence.