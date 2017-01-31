Graves County deputies looking for man wanted in connection to assault

Graves County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man accused of being involved in an assault that happened around 4:30 a.m. (Tue) in Graves County. The suspect is 48-year-old Brady Ray. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies are looking for Ray. He is a white male, 5’10” and about 155 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2011 maroon Ford Fusion with Kentucky license plate 841TKS. Anyone with information should call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 247-4501.