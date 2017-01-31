Ready – set – race!!!! It’s a super day to be a kid…

Super Kids Race Day is almost here! Cape parks and Recreation Assistant Director Patrick Watson says February 5th is the day kids 0 to 15 years old can compete for customized event medals at the SE Missouri State University Rec Center! Weather will not be a factor as your babies crawl for the gold or your teens sprint for the win! All participants will get ribbons – the top 5 will medal for the younger kids and in the older groups the top 3 will get some hardware! He tells KZIM KSIM it’s one way to get your kids to put the computer games down…

There are no field events. Watkins says if you register before race day you get a discounted rate. Registration on race day begins at 11:45am with races commencing at 1pm. Wear running shoes and athletic apparel.