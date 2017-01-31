Three East Prairie residents face felony drug charges

Daily Dunklin Democrat

Three East Prairie residents face felony charges following a narcotics investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. 57-year old David Wayne Sprinkles is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance and felony delivery of less than 35 Grams of Marijuana. 36-year old April Dawn Fritsch is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance. 34-year old Michael W. Adams is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s office received information that various narcotics were being distributed by Sprinkles. Surveillance was used to develop probable cause that methamphetamine was being sold, leading to a search warrant for the home. Late Friday, deputies and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol found a large amount of marijuana, U.S. currency, methamphetamine, scales, baggies and other items used for drug distribution. Sprinkles and Fritsch were placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Deputies believe Adams had purchased narcotics from Sprinkles, and a subsequent search of Adams’ residence turned up a felony amount of marijuana. Bond for Sprinkles was set at $75,000; Adams at $50,000; and Fritsch at $10,000.