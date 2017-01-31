WPSD is reporting that a standoff at a Paducah church ended when police found no one was inside

Paducah police say around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Gospel Lighthouse Church at 312 Clements Street. The pastor and his daughter were working at the church when they thought they saw someone inside and may have heard gunshots. About 15 units responded, and the standoff lasted about two hours. Police did a sweep of the church, but did not find anyone or any evidence that anyone was inside the church. Officers say they did find casings from the gunshots. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Paducah Police Department.