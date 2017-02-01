A Stoddard County Jury has found a local man guilty of possession of child pornography

Tuesday, January 31, 2017, a Stoddard County Jury found Verl Cato, of Dexter, guilty of 6 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Each count carries a range of punishment of up to 15 years in prison. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case says that between November of 2011 to April of 2012 Cato had downloaded pictures and 35 videos of persons under the age of 18 engaging in explicit sexual activities with other children and adults, on his personal and lap top computers. The SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force, MO State Highway patrol, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, and the Dexter Police Department assisted in the investigation.