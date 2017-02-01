On January 27, 2017, a Cass County jury found 52-year old Roy L. Veach to be a sexually violent predator. The Honorable Michael Rumley signed an order committing Veach to the custody of the Department of Mental Health for treatment until such time he is safe to be at-large. In a news release, Attorney General Josh Hawley says another dangerous predator is behind bars. Veach was convicted in 1989 of sexual abuse in the first degree for abusing a 5-year-old girl. He subsequently was caught multiple times exposing himself to children between the ages of 8 and 12. In 2002, he pled guilty to seven counts of second degree statutory sodomy for victimizing a 15-year-old boy. At trial, expert witnesses testified that Veach suffered from a mental abnormality in the form of pedophilia and that he met the criteria of a sexually violent predator. After deliberating for a little over an hour, the jury found him to be a sexually violent predator. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General David Hansen and Danett Padgett.