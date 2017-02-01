Get ready to battle at the KRCC Lip SYNC event!

The Idol and Got talent portions of the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center have run their course. Marketing and Development Director at KRCC Christy O’Neal says it’s time to get ready to battle! Instead of singing to win the one thousand dollar prize – this year they are doing a Lip Sync Battle! She tells KZIM KSIM there is no specific genre, no age limit, just a wide open opportunity for fun!!

Submit an audition video by February 14th by posting it to Youtube and sending a link or just send the file from your device to talent@kennyrogerscenter.org They will share your audition tape on their facebook page too. Finalists will perform live at the KRCC telethon March 18th.