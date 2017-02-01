Wednesday, February 1st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 40-year-old man in Eastern China, who didn’t want to pay the Zoo admission, so he scaled a wall, ended up in the tiger enclosure and was mauled to death.

A government statement said the victim, identified only by his surname of Zhang, climbed a fence with a friend instead of buying tickets.

Zhang’s wife and two children, as well as his friend’s wife, bought tickets to enter the zoo.

He climbed a fence and ended in the enclosure with the tigers.

Apparently one tiger was shot dead by local police, and three others nearby were dispersed using firecrackers.

One video posted online shows a tiger gnawing on his body as people can be heard screaming.

Zhang died later in a hospital.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Jessica Pickett, 22, who was arrested for filing a false report saying her child was in a car that was stolen, just so police could find her car faster.

Pickett from Columbus, Ohio, left her car running in front of her apartment to warm it up.

Someone hopped in and stole it.

In an effort to make this more of a priority to get it back, she told police her four-year-old daughter was also in the car.

Amber Alerts were issued and the police went into action.

They found the vehicle and the car thief, 22-year-old Bradley Stroud, rather quickly, but no child.

That’s when Pickett told them it was all a ruse to get police to find her car faster.

She was charged with misdemeanor falsification and she may have to pay back the cost of the search.

BTW, Stroud was charged with grand theft auto.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Aaron Martin Vorac, 37, who was arrested for attacking a Michigan casino security guard with a pen.

Vorac and his wife were asked to leave the Casino after she got drunk and wet herself.

The couple returned a short time later, but they were told they could not enter.

The wife then drove around the casino, returned to the front entrance and tried to get in again.

Vorac and security got into a fight and stabbed the guard with a pen, causing him to bleed.

Vorac was arrested and was released on a $25,000 bond.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Thomas Breeding, 32, a fisherman in Florida, who is facing life in prison after finding 20 kilos of cocaine and decided to sell it instead of turning it in to police.

While fishing, Breeding found about 45 pounds of cocaine floating in the ocean.

However, instead of turning it in, he tried to sell it, and he got caught.

Breeding is a convicted felon with several previous drug and gun offenses.

He was also charged with felony unlawfully transporting a firearm in connection with the incident, and could be sentenced to life in prison and a fine of up to $4.25 million.