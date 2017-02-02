13 drug arrests made Wednesday in Dunklin County

Daily Dunklin Democrat

Arrest reports posted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol show that officers in Dunklin County made a string of drug arrests Wednesday morning. The suspect’s ages ranging from 20 to 66. A majority of those arrested are from Kennett, with others from Hornersville, Senath and Clarkton. All of those arrested were charged with distributing a controlled substance. Some face multiple charges: 20-year old Tanquavis Drake, 62-year old Jackey Bowling, 55-year old Glynn White, 41-year old Lisa Harden (Four counts), 37-year old Keith Robertson, 61-year old David Miller, 39-year old Teriesa Hart, Kennett, 25-year old Monica Davis (Two counts), 50-year old Narietta Haywood (Two counts), 35-year old Helen Wicklund (Two counts) all of Kennett. Also 66-year old Tommy Wallace, of Hornersville, 26-year old Tabitha Wheatley, of Senath, and 34-year old Billy Smith, of Clarkton.