Academy Sports and Outdoors is inviting you to participate in an exclusive event February 4th and 5th. Cape Girardeau Sportsplex supervisor Heather Davis tells KZIM KSIM that the event is beneficial to the Parks and Recreation Department.

On February 4th from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Parks and Recreation staff will be in store taking S*M*A*S*H* Volleyball, Boys Baseball League Girls Softball League, Youth Track Club and Youth Soccer league registrations.